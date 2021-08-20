Cancel
Madison, WI

Pro-vaxx UW-Madison Chancellor Strikes Again

Daily Cardinal
 4 days ago

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During the 2021 spring semester, Chancellor Rebecca Blank promised physical consequences for students who refused to get tested within the strict guidelines of safer badgers. Now she's back and more pissed off than ever about students refusing the vaccine, and she's promising gruesome repercussions.

