I've never played a racing game quite like Rims

The parents' guide to what's in this game. Though it does a good job of making you feel like a professional motorcycle racer, it's missing some key motorcycle racing game parts. Like similar games, RiMS Racing has all the depth and realism a wannabe biker could want. Not only does it have tons of race events -- including some where you have to complete certain conditions, instead of simply winning -- it also has a ton of real bikes, real-world tracks, and options when it comes to your bike, rider, and the races themselves. You can even check the status of your bike in mid-race to see if something is broken or worn down and has to be replaced. Which, of course, you do by choosing to make a pit stop (during which you control your pit crew by following a series of button prompts).