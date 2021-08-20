Cancel
Celebrities

Guess Who This Brunette Girl Turned Into!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore this sweet smiling kid was shining bright with her talent on the big screen, she was just another brunette girl sittin' next to the seaside in Esher, Surrey, England. This little lady is a prime example of how dreams really can come true when she starred as the rags to riches princess in the live-action reboot of a Disney fairy tale. Not only did she sing her heart out in this magical film, but she also took center stage in the sequel of a popular musical ... where she played the role of a young Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep
Oxnard, CAfoxbangor.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cheerful child was writing and producing some of the best beats in music, he was just another smiling sweetheart growing up in Oxnard, California. This grinning guy has been making things better in music for almost a decade … he is known for his funky sound, epic drumming skills, and his notable features. The talented artist has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Dr. Dre, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and, most recently, began a duo group with Bruno Mars.
Guess who won Pink’s family Summer Olympics?

In honor of the recently concluded Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Pink and her family recently staged their own version of the games in their backyard pool — and let’s just say Pink isn’t the type of mom who lets her kids win. On Instagram, Pink wrote, “Had some Family Olympics...
"Who's Next" turns 50

“Who’s Next” from The Who is probably in my top three favorite albums. Probably the greatest album of the group’s career, “Who’s Next” celebrated its golden anniversary on Aug. 14. In the 50 years since it hit the racks of record stores, the album has sold more than 3 million...
Jay Pickett dies aged 60

Jay Pickett has died aged 60. The US actor - who appeared in soap operas 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' - passed away unexpectedly on the set of his new movie 'Treasure Valley' while preparing to shoot a scene. Travis Mills, the movie's director, wrote on the motion...
Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers

It doesn’t really make sense to quit when you’re so far ahead, does it? When you can pretty much write your own ticket in show business and get almost any role you want it’s fair to say that sticking in and putting up with the lifestyle would be easy. But for some people, it was easier to get out and they did just that when they had the chance. Some people didn’t understand why and many fans were wishing that they would come back at some point, but after being in the entertainment industry long enough it might be that many people that have walked away finally found a bit of peace that they were happy to embrace. The lifestyle of a famous movie or TV star is something that might look glamorous, but it can likely be kind of a drag as well when one simply wants to get away for some alone time. Then there’s the idea that they might not figure that they can top anything they’ve done in the past and they don’t want to be known for their failures later in life. It’s a concern that some folks have, and it’s valid enough.
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

