Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Salem A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Cumberland and east central Salem Counties through 345 AM EDT At 308 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairton, or over Bridgeton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Elmer, Greenwich, Shiloh, Olivet, Fairton, Cedarville, Seabrook Farms, South Vineland, Rosenhayn and Centerton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH