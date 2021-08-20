Hyundai Mobis to invest $1.1 bln for hydrogen fuel cell production facility

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HyPoint, the company developing zero carbon-emission turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell systems for aviation and urban air mobility, today announced that it has entered into a multi-phase collaborative development agreement with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platforms and technologies, for the development and certification of a hydrogen fuel cell system for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle applications. The initial $6.5 million agreement will culminate in the development of five 650kW hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in Piasecki's eVTOL PA-890 Compound Helicopter, which is expected to be the world's first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter.