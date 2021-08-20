Cancel
Reuters

Hyundai Mobis to invest $1.1 bln for hydrogen fuel cell production facility

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said on Friday it plans to invest a total of 1.3 trillion won ($1.10 billion) through 2025 for its hydrogen fuel cell production facility. ($1 = 1,181.5000 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Hydrogen Production#Hyundai Mobis#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#South Korea#Reuters#Mobis Co Ltd
