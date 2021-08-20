Capital Improvement Projects Underway at the Gary Schools
The Gary Community School Corporation is diligently working to ensure that infrastructure upgrades are being completed thanks to State and Federal funding received for capital projects. Throughout the summer months, the district remained focused on making the facilities safe and clean in anticipation of the return of scholars. Now that school has begun, additional projects are underway including the paving of the parking lot at West Side Leadership Academy. The project is scheduled to be completed within the next few weeks.chicagocrusader.com
