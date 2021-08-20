Cancel
Gary, IN

Capital Improvement Projects Underway at the Gary Schools

By Sharon Fountain
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gary Community School Corporation is diligently working to ensure that infrastructure upgrades are being completed thanks to State and Federal funding received for capital projects. Throughout the summer months, the district remained focused on making the facilities safe and clean in anticipation of the return of scholars. Now that school has begun, additional projects are underway including the paving of the parking lot at West Side Leadership Academy. The project is scheduled to be completed within the next few weeks.

The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

