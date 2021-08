‘Truth Be Told’ is a mystery drama centered around the investigative journalist Poppy Parnell and her podcast. The opening episode of season 2 finds her unwillingly pulled into another seemingly convoluted case when the husband of her childhood friend Micah is found brutally murdered. Poppy is on the case, but considering how close to home it is, there is a definite apprehension visible in her approach. The opening episode also gives us glimpses of an ominous figure but tells us very little about them. Let’s dive in to make sure we’ve picked up every little detail from the ending of ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.