The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic is excited to have their Swingin’ Summer Night fundraising Dinner and Dance in-person, and also have their Silent Auction Packages, Raffle Tickets and “Gifts from the Heart” available online as well. The evening will start with signature cocktails and socializing with friends, bidding on fun silent auction packages and taking a chance at our Gift Card Wall. Folks will then sit down to a yummy dinner and prepare to get the bidding wars started on our Live Packages. To top off a lovely evening, stick around and dance under the magical stars. See you there!