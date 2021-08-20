Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Prefontaine Classic Track & Field Meet

By EDN-Staff Contributor
Posted by 
EDNPub
EDNPub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Prefontaine Classic, a premiere track and field meet and the only stop in North America on the prestigious World Athletics Tour, will return to Hayward Field in Eugene. Named for the legendary runner Steve Prefontaine, the event showcases some of the greatest athletes in the world, all of whom must be ranked in the Top 50 in the world to be eligible to compete. This will be one of the first events held at the newly renovated Hayward Field, which has been upgraded to be an elite, world-class facility for athletes and fans alike.

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
499
Followers
951
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Prefontaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Hayward Field#World Athletics Tour#Goducks Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Stars Shine Bright On Opening Night

The center of the track and field universe this weekend is Hayward Field, and the stars were shining brilliantly on the first night of the Prefontaine Classic. Friday’s program featured four races at the reimagined home of Oregon track and field. Prior to the last event of the night, an official opening ceremony was held to celebrate the first year of competition at the venue, and to honor the world-class athletes both collegiate and professional who helped Eugene earn the designation of TrackTown USA.
FitnessPosted by
EDNPub

Butte to Butte

Butte to Butte returns to the Market on Sunday, August 22 with a 10k run, 5k run/walk, and 4 mile walk. The 5k course will start and finish on 5th between High and Pearl, with an out-and-back heading down High Street, Amazon Parkway and looping back at 24th. With the finish expo located on 5th Street between High and Pearl, the post-race activities will feature vendors with giveaways, refreshments, and much more.
BasketballPosted by
EDNPub

Paopao, Team USA Take Gold at FIBA U19 World Cup

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao and the USA Women’s U19 National Team finished off a dominant run to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 70-52 win over Australia in the title game Sunday in Hungary. Paopao got the start in all seven games for Team USA, which...
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Cook Strikes Twice in Exhibition Win

EUGENE, Ore. – Ally Cook scored twice late in the second half to lead Oregon past Corban University, 2-0, in an exhibition match Friday at Pape’ Field. Neither team could break the ice until the 78th minute when Jordan Wormdahl feathered a ball between defenders to Cook at the top of the penalty box. Cook, who had four game-winning goals last season, ripped a shot into the top shelf to get the Ducks on the board.
Salem, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Ducks Host Exhibition Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon soccer team moves a step closer to the 2021 regular season by hosting Corban University in an exhibition Friday at 7 p.m. at Pape’ Field. The match is free and open to the public. Corban, located in Salem, Ore., is a member of the National...
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Allen Finishes Fourth, Ducks Advance Two to Finals

EUGENE, Ore. – Devon Allen finished fourth in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles and the Ducks secured two more finalists spots on day seven of the athletics schedule in Tokyo. Aided by a UO school record, Cole Hocker advanced in the 1500 meters while English Gardner helped the United States’ 4×100-meter relay move to the finals.
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Ducks Announce 2021-22 Men’s Golf Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon men’s golf program will return to a full slate of tournaments for the 2021-22 season. The Ducks will play in 11 regular season tournaments under the guidance of head coach Casey Martin, who is entering his 16th season at the helm of the program. The...
Oakridge, ORPosted by
EDNPub

2021 Middle Fork Open

The Inagural Middle Fork Open will be held in Oakridge and Westfir and will be presnted by Dynamic Discs. There will be $750 added cash for professionals and all amateurs will get player pack, and be paid out in script. Entries are $75 for professional men and women. Registration will be online only through Disc Golf Scene. No day-of registrations.
NBAPosted by
EDNPub

Pacers Make Duarte First NBA Lottery Pick Of Altman Era

The use of software that blocks ads hinders our ability to serve you the content you came here to enjoy. We ask that you consider turning off your ad blocker so we can deliver you the best experience possible while you are here. Thank you for your support!

Comments / 0

Community Policy