Prefontaine Classic Track & Field Meet

The Prefontaine Classic, a premiere track and field meet and the only stop in North America on the prestigious World Athletics Tour, will return to Hayward Field in Eugene. Named for the legendary runner Steve Prefontaine, the event showcases some of the greatest athletes in the world, all of whom must be ranked in the Top 50 in the world to be eligible to compete. This will be one of the first events held at the newly renovated Hayward Field, which has been upgraded to be an elite, world-class facility for athletes and fans alike.