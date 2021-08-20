Cancel
The Passionistas Project- Women's Equality Summit 2021

Cover picture for the article

The Passionistas Project is an organization inspired to share the positive stories of passionate women from all disciplines and walks of life. For the 2nd Annual Women’s Equality Summit 2021, The Passionistas Project is hosting a three-day event with live panels addressing areas of equality affecting women. Through relevant discussions, presentations and storytelling, the summit creates a safe environment for individuals to share their experiences and inspire those around them.

