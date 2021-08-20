Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan In Their ‘Thrive Chapter’ Of Life

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “seem to be existing in a different place,” according to their pet journalist Omid Scobie. We couldn’t make tripe like this up, so don’t even ask. According to Scobie Doo these two-tone deaf, non-quenchable thirst questers are ready to induce a, “new era of visibility,” as they are, “now in the thrive chapter,” of their life.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Family News#Sos#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Reason Prince Charles Is Against Making Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Senior Royals

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who can write a tattle tale book about the monarchy. News leaked last week that the mouthy ex senior royal is penning his memoir at the ripe old age of 36. But the real shocker is that his deal to write a second book can only see the light of day after his grandmother Queen Elizbeth dies. That’s how incendiary the book is and how shameless Harry has become.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Meghan Markle Says Queen Elizabeth Should Be The Last Monarch

Does Meghan Markle really wish for the monarchy to end? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story that said Markle wanted Queen Elizabeth to be the final monarch of England. Let’s look back on that story to see how it turned out. ‘Meghan Finally Talks!’. According to In Touch,...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle ‘wears the pants’ in the house, Prince Harry is ‘not an alpha male’ royal watcher claims

Prince Harry is losing his “alpha male” status and it appears that Meghan Markle is “wearing the pants” in their relationship, a royal watcher has claimed. Journalist Danny Kelly’s comments mocking Prince Harry were prompted by Meghan Markle’s recent birthday video in which Harry appeared in the background. The video shows Harry juggling balls in the garden and waving through the window while Meghan announced her new 40×40 initiative.
Worldtownandcountrymag.com

Melissa McCarthy Found Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Very Inspiring"

In honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, released a comedic video with actress Melissa McCarthy. In the video, the Duchess introduced her new charitable initiative, 40x40, while cracking jokes with McCarthy. The actress recently spoke out about working with Meghan and Prince Harry, who makes a brief appearance at the end of the clip.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Harry and Meghan accused of 'calculated omission' after Kate

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of potentially making a "calculated omission'" after Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have been "snubbed" from their statement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released a statement on their Archewell website in response to the devastating violence in Afghanistan. They said they were supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner World Central Kitchen, and raised awareness about other organizations such as Women for Afghan Women, Afghanaid, and Mercy Corps.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Looking Into Legal Options Amid Harry And Meghan Drama

It has long been reported that Queen Elizabeth has a "soft spot" for Prince Harry, but his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family — and then give tell-all style interviews that painted the royal family in a negative light — has reportedly caused some concerns for the monarch, according to Us Weekly. "The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this. She's trying to be understanding and see things from Harry's perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest," a source told the outlet back in March.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Harry & Meghan Plan to Break This Royal Tradition With Lilibet, Say Sources

There is no doubt that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to decamp from the U.K. and start a new life in California will have a profound effect on how they raise their children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Two-year-old Archie already attends preschool and was seen enjoying the beach in a short video clip released by his parents. But Lilibet, who was born on June 4 of this year, has yet to make her public debut (except for the quick glimpse eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed in a photo on the duchess's desk in her latest Archewell video).

Comments / 0

Community Policy