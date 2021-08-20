Horoscope for Aug. 20, 2021: Cancer, be passionate about high goals; Pisces; charitable instincts kick in

The full moon in Aquarius on the 22nd kicks off the week with pure optimism. Unlike this summer’s previous full moon in Aquarius back on July 23rd—which was conjunct taskmaster Saturn and brought a harsh reality check—this lunation is conjunct expansive Jupiter. It’s rare to get two full moons in a row in the same sign. What felt difficult a month ago, feels much breezier now. More possibilities than ever are within our reach. Virgo season begins later that same day as the sun moves into the pragmatic and practical earth sign. Happy Birthday to Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Zendaya and of course, Beyoncé—our Virgo Kings and Queens. The vibe shift from Leo to Virgo, combined with lovely Venus making a supportive trine to steady Saturn on the 23rd, creates an atmosphere of putting our nose to the grindstone. Just watch out for confusion on the 24th when Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune. For now, it’s OK to keep ideas in their incubation phase.