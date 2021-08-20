Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Britini D’Angelo (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview: ‘No one in this house was going to beat me in the final two’

By Denton Davidson
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOvhV_0bXWcO8d00

After spending four of the last six weeks on the block, Britini D’Angelo was finally evicted from the “ Big Brother ” house on Thursday’s live episode . The 24-year old kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls was targeted by Head of Household Kyland Young and then ousted by a vote of 7-1 over her former Jokers teammate Derek Frazier . Azah Awasum was the only houseguest who voted for Britini to stay. Britini will become the first houseguest to move into the jury house and vote for the Season 23 winner at the September live finale.

“I think going into jury it’s definitely a conversation of who you think you can beat in the final two,” Britini told host Julie Chen Moonves in her exit interview. “I think it was the consensus of the house that with the underdog story that I have, no one in this house was going to beat me in the final two. I was going to have a really great story if I made it to the end and they wanted to get me out while they could.”

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

But did Britini know she was seen as such a threat? “People [were] telling me today that I could beat them in the final two,” she admitted. “I knew how hard that I had to fight in this house and I knew my story was so different than everyone else’s. I spent 22 out of 44 days on the block. That’s an insane number to me but honestly I’m honored.”

The house may have wanted Britini gone, but America had other hopes. Britini was among the top tier of vote-getters (along with Derek F. and Derek Xiao ) who got $100 worth of “BB Bucks” to play in the High Rollers room. She neglected to spend a dime when she had the chance. Was that a mistake? “I knew that I wanted to save my ‘BB Bucks’ for the roulette wheel,” she explained. “I genuinely thought that I was okay with the deal that Kyland had made me, but now we all know Kyland’s a liar and doesn’t do deals correctly. The whole house knows, America knows, everyone knows. But I genuinely thought I was okay which is why I didn’t use it and wanted to save it.”

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

“I feel like at the end of the day this is a game and I understand that,” Britini asserted. “I definitely do feel betrayed by some members of the house. I would say Claire [ Rehfuss ] and Tiffany [ Mitchell ] mostly because I had the Silent Assassins and the King-Slayer alliance with them. I know Claire was really trying to fight for me this week. Tiffany not as much to be honest. I felt like some people tried to step it up for me to stay this week and some people took a back seat, which I was kind of surprised at. At the end of the day this is a game and I completely understand nobody wanting to show cards at the moment or make that big of a move, but I honestly think a lot of people are playing scared right now. I’m curious to see when moves start happening.”

What was the best thing about Britini’s time in the “Big Brother” house? “The fact that I’m here,” she said. “This is unheard of for someone like me to be sitting with you. This is insane for me!” Following Britini’s eviction, Sarah Beth Steagall won the “Dash to Dinner” competition to claim the first HOH victory by a female this season. Prior to Britini’s Day 44 eviction, she was preceded by Christian Birkenberger on Day 37, Whitney Williams on Day 30, Brent Champagne on Day 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French on Day 16 and Travis Long on Day 9. Sarah Beth will nominate two more players for eviction on Sunday, August 22 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 1

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
277
Followers
303
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Household Kyland Young#Bb Bucks#Bb Bucks#The Silent Assassins#Hoh#Cbs#Gold Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

Big Brother

For my money, this has been the best week of this season of Big Brother (I was on vacation for most of it, so apologies for the lack of recaps). It's the kind of week I've been begging for the last two seasons, one where the HOH isn't afraid to shake up the game early and go after a big threat. Too often lately the big threats have been coasting through the game on their way to an easy win (see: Michie and Cody). Along the way the other players keep saying they need to make a big move soon, but they get too scared to pull the trigger. I still haven't forgiven Holly for not ditching her showmance Michie in the final three to secure her an easy win. This week has been a nice contrast to the last few dull seasons.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ eviction predictions: Britini D’Angelo goes from pawn to target for week 6

By the end of Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother 23,” it seemed as though the new Head of Household, Kyland Young, had settled on Claire Rehfuss as his target for the week. He nominated her for eviction against his Cookout ally Derek Frazier, a secret volunteer pawn hoping to protect his own closest allies Azah Awasum and Britini D’Angelo from seeing the block themselves. That all changed drastically on Wednesday night‘s Power of Veto comp episode when Alyssa Lopez and Kyland both earned veto medals. In that episode, Kyland settled on a plan to remove Claire from the chopping block...
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

Will there be a triple eviction on ‘Big Brother 23’? Consider the evidence

“Big Brother 23” is halfway through the season — the houseguests had the annual halfway party on Wednesday evening — but more than half of the 16 houseguests remain. With the Sept. 29 finale looming, it raises the question: Will there be another triple eviction this year? It certainly looks like it when you crunch the numbers. There will be 10 houseguests left after the eviction on Aug. 19. If the show continues to do single evictions, there will be five houseguests remaining after the Sept. 23 eviction — the final one before the finale. If the show tosses in a...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Claire & Kyland’s ‘costume party’ (day 35)

If you’re wondering about the state of strategy in the Big Brother 23 house today, not much has changed from where things were following the Veto Ceremony. Christian is now on the block versus Sarah Beth and based on the current vote tallies, Derek X. should get his wish. One of the biggest threats within the house may be sent packing before we even get to the jury phase of the game.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 15 recap: Did the Veto save Sarah Beth or Britini on August 11? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the August 11 episode of “Big Brother,” Head of Household Derek Xiao had just nominated Sarah Beth Steagall and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. It was Sarah Beth’s first time on the block and Britini’s third (cue the tears). Derek X’s real target, however, was Christian Birkenberger, but the HOH kept him safe for now because he didn’t want to give the former King a chance to save himself in the Veto competition. So who ended up winning the Power of Veto? And did Derek X’s backdoor plan come to fruition? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below,...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Current eviction plans & drama ahead (Day 37)

Tonight on Big Brother 23, we are presumably going to see the last eviction before the start of the jury. So what’s going to happen? Who will end up being evicted at the end of the night? Signs still point to Christian, despite a lot of chaos that happened for most of yesterday. We know that Xavier and Alyssa would both like to keep them around and Tiffany’s in a reasonably-similar spot. She knows that keeping Sarah Beth helps Kyland and not her; the problem comes via the numbers. If she got Claire on board with the plan, she’d need one more — and this is where her issues with the Jokers come into play.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ power rankings: Azah Awasum and Britini D’Angelo among our 6 weakest houseguests in Top 12

Strength in a show like “Big Brother” is not always about an ability to win competitions or devising the best strategy, but also involves putting yourself in a position that can defend to your eventual jury why you think you should win the $750,000. With that in mind, our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game. The players making the strongest case for themselves to win are the ones making power moves: Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Xiao, Kyland...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: Where is Christian Birkenberger, Julie Chen interview?

After tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode on CBS, it makes sense to be looking for the Christian Birkenberger – Julie Chen interview. Isn’t there a lot more for him to say?. When you look at the first five people evicted from the game this season, it’s easy to proclaim that Christian’s exit is the most surprising. He’s the strongest one physically, for starters, and he was a part of a decent alliance for a while in Royal Flush. Unfortunately for him, this alliance didn’t stay together all that long.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Christian Birkenberger (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview on steamy ‘goodbye kiss’ with Alyssa Lopez and being backdoored

After three days of exhaustive campaigning, Christian Birkenberger failed to flip the house in his favor and was voted out of “Big Brother 23” by a vote of 7-2 on Thursday’s live eviction episode. The 23-year-old aspiring actor was successfully backdoored by Head of Household Derek Xaio after Britini D’Angelo won the Power of Veto and removed herself from the block. Christian was put up as the replacement nominee next to his former Kings teammate Sarah Beth Steagall. Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather were the only two houseguests that voted for Christian to stay. “It was a temporary goodbye kiss,” Christian...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 6 nominations (day 38)

The week 6 nominations have already transpired within the Big Brother 23 house — do you want to get a sense of what’s happening?. The past twelve or so hours in the house have been messy: Very messy. Kyland won Head of Household, though ideally he would’ve rather handed it to Tiffany. He had to figure out what to do and at first, it looked like he was going to target Britini or Alyssa. That didn’t happen. Instead, his nominations for now are Claire and Derek F., with Claire serving as the intended target for the week.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did Week 5 Power of Veto ceremony save Britini or Sarah from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 5 Power of Veto winner changed the line-up for the August 12 eviction and saved either Britini D’Angelo or Sarah Beth Steagall? Then keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday. Week 5 Head of Household Derek Xiao set his sights on outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger. But he knew that the only way to see him...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E19 Recap: Attack On Britini & A Critical HOH

We're now up to the eighteenth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on the OTEV veto competition and Cookout alliance drama this season on Big Brother. Alyssa...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23's 'Proud As Hell' Britini D'Angelo Talks Autism Journey And Gives Inspirational Advice For Future Players

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 23's live eviction results in Week 6. Read at your own risk!. Britini D'Angelo fought as hard as she could to stay in the Big Brother house this season, but she ultimately wasn't able to overcome the secret plans concocted by The Cookout. D'Angelo is officially Season 23's first member of the jury, and the now-former Houseguest is "proud as hell" of all she accomplished in the game despite her rampant nominations. A lot of that pride is tied to D'Angelo's life outside the show, specifically her journey through life after being diagnosed as autistic at an early age.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ Rises To Top Thursday; ‘Beat Shazam’ Ticks Up In Season 4 Finale From June Opener

Big Brother and CBS are back at the top of ratings as the latest episode of the reality series returned to win Thursday primetime ratings and viewership. Big Brother jumped up from Wednesday to bring in a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.32 million viewers, per preliminary fast affiliates. That’s a one tenth bump in demo rating and a 15% rise in viewers from the previous episode. The reality series’ Thursday success comes as Los Angeles County’s Covid-19 database showed an outbreak of nine positive tests tied to the CBS show over several weeks since July 26. The infected...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Watch ‘Big Brother 23’s’ Britini rap a diss track about Kyland

Britini D’Angelo was the block star of “Big Brother 23,” getting nominated four times out of the first six weeks of the game. The third time was the charm, when she won Veto to take herself off the block, but the fourth time was not as she was evicted 7-1 on Thursday to become the first member of the jury. Britini was backdoored by Kyland, who stunned her with the renom because she believed he had agreed to the safety deal she had offered him. Little does Britini know that she just had the misfortune of being the first pawn casualty...

Comments / 1

Community Policy