The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The AUD/JPY achieved a high of around 79.500 earlier today, but the Forex pair was not able to sustain this short-term high and has since stumbled slightly. The inability of the AUD/JPY to test the 79.550 mark and prove that it can maintain its value near those heights may have lessened speculative bullish perceptions, which were hoping to perhaps see last week’s price range of 79.500 to 79.750 reassert. The short-term reversal higher seen the past few days may now be challenged.