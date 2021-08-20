Cancel
Boyd County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Perry and Morgan Counties. In West Virginia, Pleasants and Tyler Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

