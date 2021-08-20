Cancel
Athens County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

