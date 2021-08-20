Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson; Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0