Her View: Watching WSU students move in sparks memories of days gone by

As I sit here looking out my dining room window watching the world go by, I reflect on the changes to Pullman over the years I’ve lived here. There are also many things the same. School starts today and the past weekend, I saw a lot of students moving in since I’m surrounded by rentals. Good theater. I grew up on Alpha Road near Harvey Road which was the north city limits then. Stadium Way didn’t exist — it came after the war and watching it go in was good theater too. I attended Edison Grade School in what was recently Stubblefields.