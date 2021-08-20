City feels, from the wheels

A local nonprofit invited bicyclists and joggers to explore Pullman’s trails Thursday as a way to not only exercise outdoors, but to better appreciate the community where they live.

The Pullman Civic Trust worked in collaboration with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and the National Lentil Festival to organize the inaugural “Pedal Pullman” event.

Riders and joggers were encouraged to run approximately 7 miles on Pullman’s trails that pass by Pullman attractions like the city’s downtown, Koppel Farm, Reaney Park, the Pullman Heritage Depot and the Washington State University Bear Center.

Bike enthusiasts Carlos and Johanna Torres brought their two daughters, Gabby and Dani, along to get their exercise and enjoy the scenery as a family.

Carlos Torres had no doubt that his two daughters could tackle the 7-mile journey.

“We can do it,” he declared.

At the end of the journey, participants collected prizes and received discounts at local stores and restaurants.

Mary Carloye, one of the volunteers with Pullman Civic Trust, said the nonprofit tried to kick off Pedal Pullman last year but had to cancel because of smoke.

This year, the conditions were just right.

“We’re off to a perfect start this year,” she said.

Carloye said the broader goal behind Pedal Pullman is more than to give biking enthusiasts an excuse to ride. It is also meant to build a sense of community, bring people downtown and “reinforce how much they love the place if they’ve been here a while.”

She also hopes it will raise awareness of the trails and the natural surroundings. Exercising outside on the trails, she said, is not only healthy but it encourages people to “be good stewards.”

The Pullman Civic Trust has long been an advocate of the trails. It supported the creation of the Bill Chipman trail, which was part of Pedal Pullman route. In recent years, it has turned its attention to the goal of creating a Colfax-Albion-Pullman trail along the rail corridor that spans the three cities.

Pedal Pullman is one of several events local organizations have planned in place of the National Lentil Festival. While complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced festival organizers to cancel the traditional parade and Reaney Park events, there are a number of smaller family-friendly events scheduled for the weekend.

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center and the Whitman County Historical Society are hosting the first Depot Days honoring longtime Pullman businessman and historical society member Ken Vogel on today and Saturday.

The public is welcome to attend an event at the depot for 7-8:30 p.m. today to hear remarks about Vogel’s activities with the Whitman County Historical Society. Attendees are encouraged to wear their letter jackets to honor Vogel, who measured local high school athletes for their jackets.

On Saturday, Mayor Glenn Johnson will begin the day at 10 a.m. with a Ken Vogel Day proclamation. The public is invited to view the Northern Pacific Railway items that Vogel donated. Visitors can take tours of the depot, listen to live music and buy items from Dom’s Donuts. Activities will run until 2 p.m.

Pullman Parks and Recreation is hosting a pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday. The games will start at 3:30 p.m. today and take place at Sunnyside and Kruegel parks. Games will continue starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Park.

