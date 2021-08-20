Cancel
Moscow, ID

Aug. 20 Letters to the Editor

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Chuck Pezeshki, in his Aug. 14 “His View” editorial said that he supports vaccination but that he thinks masks don’t work to prevent COVID-19 infection. It isn’t clear where he’s getting his data, but a recent review from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science concludes the opposite. Masks do reduce transmission of COVID-19.

