Aug. 20 Letters to the Editor

Washington State University announced an independent investigation found no evidence of discrimination in the departure of former WSU Provost Mitzi Montoya. After Montoya left her WSU post in 2019, emails surfaced in which she described receiving sexist performance reviews and resistance from other administrators as she sought to streamline decision making in the university system. WSU hired a law firm to review how Montoya was treated, including allegations of gender bias surrounding the decision to end her appointment as provost. ... The Idaho State Board of Education received an update from K-12 and postsecondary education leaders across the state during a special board meeting as they discussed reopening plans and challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. During the higher education portion of the meeting, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College announced that around 70 percent of their students will take part in face-to-face instruction this fall.
