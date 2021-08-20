Wall St. falls as cyclicals’ slide eclipses tech gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in technology stocks and tracking a rally on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI gained 48.58 points, or 1.57%, to 3,138.79 by 0317 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix soared 2.32% and 2.43%, respectively, while internet giant Naver added 0.93%. ** Foreigners were buyers of 84.3 billion won ($72.27 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** All three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher overnight, with the Nasdaq reaching an all-time closing high after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine - the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation. ** Amid easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors are eyeing the South Korean central bank's policy rate decision due on Thursday. ** The won was quoted at 1,166.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,173.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,166.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,166.7. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.39. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 1.420%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.903%. ($1 = 1,166.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)