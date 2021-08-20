Cancel
Wall St. falls as cyclicals’ slide eclipses tech gains

By SOURAV D
 4 days ago
On Thursday, a swathe of major stock indices in the Wall St. had rounded off the session in a downbeat tenure with energy sector and materials leading the declines amid a sharp downward spiral in crude oil contracts’ prices, as benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow had wrapped up in the reds even as investors could sense an economic recovery lurking over the horizon.

