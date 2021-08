NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are returning to recrods on Wall Street Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still likely a ways away from raising interest rates, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in midday trading and back above its all-time high set on Wednesday. In a highly anticipated speech, the Fed’s chair said that one milestone has been reached for the central bank to slow a bond-buying program that’s assisting the economy. But he stressed that the move toward eventually raising rates will be a gradual one.