Flash Flood Watch issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Delaware...and northeast Maryland...including the following areas...in Delaware...Inland Sussex and Kent. In northeast Maryland...Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * An approaching upper level disturbace will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to continue through early this afternoon. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible with localized higher totals. This could result in flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
