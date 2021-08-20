Flash Flood Watch issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. If on or near Lake Butte Des Morts, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to urban flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Rush Lake, or near Eureka, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail was reported north of Eureka at 1140 am. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Oshkosh around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Highland Shore, Lake Butte Des Morts, Rivermoor, Winneconne, Harbor Springs, Ring, Waukau and Fisk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH