Synonymous with luxury and elegance, marble floors are fitting for houses and commercial places alike. Marble is known for its evergreen, classic charm that never proves to be the wrong investment. With intricate designs and patterns, marble is available in multiple shades. However, whether you choose natural or cultured marble, its porous and delicate surface is prone to stains, loss of lustre and colour retention. Even though marble is an ideal flooring option for your bathroom, it requires extra care and maintenance. Your bathroom floor is prone to unwanted scratches, moisture damage and stains retained during colour dyes etc. If you wonder how to clean bathroom floor to maintain it properly, here are a few ways to help you out.