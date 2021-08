With every iteration comes more innovation and refinement, and Samsung’s Galaxy Flip series is no different. Sporting IPX8 water and dust resistance for the first time in the foldable series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has a bigger secondary display, more power, improved protection, and is the most affordable it has ever been. Coming in with a starting price of $999, just under the thousand-dollar threshold, the Galaxy Flip 3 has entered mainstream territory for those who are looking for a high-end smartphone. There are other differences between the original Flip and the new Flip 3, so join us after the break for a neat little infographic that breaks it down.