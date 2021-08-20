HSBC Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet upgraded The Honest Co. (NASDAQ: HNST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Honest reported disappointing 2Q results that sent the stock tumbling as sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter missed consensus of 10.2%. In addition, management reset expectations for FY21 related to household & wellness category growth, digital vs retail channel dynamics, and gross margins in 2H only three months after the company's public debut in May. While we think the market will assign a higher degree of risk to HNST shares, we are raising our rating to BUY from NEUTRAL given the significant pullback last Friday that suggests, in our view, an unbalanced risk-reward now embedded in the valuation. We are changing our EPS estimates in FY21 / FY22 / FY23 to -$0.22 / -$0.04 / $0.04 (prev -$0.13 / -$0.01 / $0.07) and reinstating our price target at $14."