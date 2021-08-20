HSBC Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.67.
