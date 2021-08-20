Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.