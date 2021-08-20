Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Subcy#Ubs Group#Dnb Markets#Zacks Investment Research#Seb Equities#The Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

HSBC Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Buy

HSBC analyst Santhosh Seshadri upgraded Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy