Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.