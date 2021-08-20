Cancel
Financial Reports

$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $60.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

