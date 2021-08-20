KeyCorp Comments on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies' FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
