Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.04

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.04 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 257.64 ($3.37). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 14,950 shares trading hands.

