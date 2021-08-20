Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Shares of SNPTF opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.81. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38.