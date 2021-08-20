Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Investment#Europe#Thkly#Ltd#Jefferies Financial Group#Thk Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Comment: With Moderna’s corona vaccine, less is more

A pandemic has to be considered worldwide. People die. Daily. By the thousands. That we in Germany think about how we get our vaccine doses injected into the upper arms of those who are too lazy or too ignorant to protect themselves from the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus shortly before the expiry date is wrong over the global shortage of vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy