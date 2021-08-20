Cancel
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com

