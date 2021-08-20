Cancel
Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

