Mizuho Downgrades Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Neutral

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TOELY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86.