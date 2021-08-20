Cancel
Stocks

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

