Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSE:LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $58.29. CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Cs Disco Cs Disco Inc#News Ratings#Cs Disco Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco (LAW) Edges Higher as Research Firms Launch Positive Coverage

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE: LAW) are trading about 2% higher in today's trading session as research firms see the company's prospects in a positive light. Aside from Jefferies' Brent Thill, analysts at 8 firms started...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts CS Disco Inc. (LAW) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill initiates coverage on CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) with a Hold rating and a price target of $55.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on CS Disco Inc. click here. For more ratings news on CS Disco Inc. click here. Shares of CS Disco...
BusinessWashington Technology

Arlington Capital acquires MCR

Private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners said Tuesday it has acquired MCR in a deal that sees the government services company’s senior management team also invest in the business. MCR was founded in 1977 and provides services in cost analysis, engineering and software development to U.S. government agencies and certain...
BusinessVirginia Business

DXC Technology shifts CIO to COO

Tysons-based Fortune 500 IT company DXC Technology promoted Chris Drumgoole to executive vice president and chief operating officer, it announced Thursday, when Drumgoole assumed the role. “Going forward as COO, my focus will be to further enhance the productivity of our workforce, simplify and streamline operations and processes, and ensure...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.9 Billion Global Market for Cloud Field Service Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarenewsbrig.com

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS – News Brig

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the UK, Germany...
Businessaustinnews.net

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Independent Research Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Process Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report, published August 10, 2021. Verdantix...
Worldthepaypers.com

Open Banking Initiative Canada partners with Open Banking Expo

Open Banking Initiative Canada (OBIC) has partnered with Open Banking Expo to boost the growth of the Open Banking and Open Finance across Canada. OBIC is a not-for-profit advocacy organisation gathering great minds in finance, technology, and regulation, to advance Open Banking as an innovative and inclusive force for good. Open Banking Expo is a global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across the financial services sector.
Businessroi-nj.com

Provident Bank names financial industry veteran as SVP, general counsel

Provident Bank named a new senior vice president and general counsel, the company said in a statement released Monday. Bennett MacDougall, a former director at Deutsche Bank, will oversee all legal affairs of Provident and its subsidiaries and will serve as deputy general counsel of parent company Provident Financial Services Inc.
Businessambcrypto.com

Binance takes another step towards regulatory compliance with new appointment

In a bid to boost regulatory compliance, Binance Singapore has announced the appointment of Richard Teng as CEO. He is the former Chief Regulatory Officer of Singapore Exchange (SGX). This development is noteworthy as Binance has been appointing past regulators in leadership positions within the organization of late. This can...
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

Erania Brackett appointed as CMO at Dentsply Sirona

Erania Brackett, a seasoned leader in global operations and marketing, has joined Dentsply Sirona as chief marketing officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the Charlotte-based company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products and technologies, bringing in $3.3 billion in revenue last year. Dentsply...
Market Analysiscrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

This week, Tencent was reported to provide a new palm payment service, which would be the first of such functions in China and would be linked to the user’s WeChat account. However, Tencent has denied this news lately. According to Tencent, the palm payment technology is still in the stage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy