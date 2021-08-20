Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)
NYSE:LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $58.29. CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0