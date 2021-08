One person was fatally shot and another wounded after what appears to be a domestic dispute at a residence in Brooksville Sunday evening. According to Michael Terry, deputy public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), around 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Panorama Street in Brooksville. Upon arrival, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds. One was dead at the scene and the other was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.