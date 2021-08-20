The Nike Air Max 90 is Releasing with Safari Print

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Attention hypebeasts: This is one sale you won’t want to miss. The Nike Air Max Genome is currently 50% off and it is spectacular. Inspired by the style of the early 2000s, the Genome blends the latest materials with classic details — culminating in a shoe that looks good, feels great and helps refine your everyday wardrobe. The upper’s breathable mesh keeps your feet cool while airy soles provide responsive performance with every step. Nike also built these kicks with recycled materials to reduce environmental impact, so you don’t have to feel guilty about your (un)necessary purchase.