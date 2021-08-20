Cancel
The Nike Air Max 90 is Releasing with Safari Print

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s Safari print will once again find its way onto the Air Max 90 that will debut during Fall 2021. This Nike Air Max 90 comes dressed in a Black, Phantom, Chile Red, and Pollen color combination. Highlighted with Red and Pollen on most of the upper while Safari print appears on the overlays. More Safari print lands on the insoles, which furthers the look. Lastly, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.

