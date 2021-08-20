The Nike Air Max 90 is Releasing with Safari Print
Nike’s Safari print will once again find its way onto the Air Max 90 that will debut during Fall 2021. This Nike Air Max 90 comes dressed in a Black, Phantom, Chile Red, and Pollen color combination. Highlighted with Red and Pollen on most of the upper while Safari print appears on the overlays. More Safari print lands on the insoles, which furthers the look. Lastly, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
