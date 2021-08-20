Rock legends descend on Boring for summer concert series

Guns N' Roses, Journey, Eagles tribute bands set stage for head-banging fun at Mt Hood Center

Guns N' Roses, Journey and the Eagles are all making their way to Boring for a star-studded concert series — well, at least popular tribute bands of those famous rock groups.

The End-of-Summer Concert Series is being hosted by the Mt Hood Center, highlighting its expanding capabilities as a multipurpose event site for an organization primarily known as one of the state's best equestrian facilities. But soon Mt Hood Center will be known for more than just horses, and the raucous, fun music in the coming weeks will help cement the expansion.

All three shows will be staged in the center's "Grassy Meadow," 29450 S.E. Lariat Lane. The outdoor concerts are open to all ages. Gates open at 4 p.m., music at 6 p.m. There also will be food and beverage vendors.

Everything is being staged through a partnership between the Mt Hood Center and J-Fell Presents.

Tickets for all three concerts are available online at mthoodcenter.com/concerts — $20 for anyone 18 and older, $10 for ages 7-17, and 6 and under can enter for free. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, outside food and beverages are not.

Sounds of Summer

The three concerts being hosted by the Mt Hood Center feature some of the best tribute bands around. The shows include:

• Appetite for Deception — Sunday, Aug. 29. "The most authentic Gun N' Roses tribute on the planet," this group has performed around the world with ferocious performances that capture Axl Rose, Slash and the rest in the prime.

• Stone in Love — Sunday, Sept. 12. A Journey tribute band that has performed faithful renditions of the most famous songs for more than a decade. The group delivers high-energy performances that celebrate all the hallmarks of Journey — soaring lead vocals, lush four-part harmonies, signature guitar licks, fat keyboards and driving rhythms.

• Eagle Eyes — Sunday, Sept. 19. A tribute to the legendary California country rock band The Eagles. This group of Vancouver, British Columbia, musicians are known for precise vocal harmonies and a focus on the smallest details in performing the extensive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame work, including the band members' solo recordings.