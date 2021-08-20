Cancel
NFL

Golf playoffs, NFL preseason, MLB highlight sports weekend schedule

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays in the pro-am at the 2021 Northern Trust on Wednesday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The second round of NFL preseason games, the first leg of golf's FedExCup Playoffs and the MLB regular season lead the weekend sports schedule.

Three NASCAR races, dozens of soccer games and a Manny Pacquiao boxing bout also fill the schedule.

The Northern Trust teed off the FedExCup Playoffs on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. The tournament runs through Sunday and airs on NBC's Golf Channel and CBS.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 12 Jordan Spieth are the favorites to win the tournament. Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger are among the other Top 10 favorites.

NFL preseason

Eight NFL preseason games air this weekend on national TV. Many starters will sit out this week, but some will get limited snaps as they battle for starting positions. More starters are expected to play next week, the final slate of games for the shortened preseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals battle the Washington Football Team at 8 p.m. EDT Friday on NFL Network. The Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs at the same time on ESPN.

Saturday's slate starts with a game between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network. The Green Bay Packers host the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. EDT Saturday on NFL Network.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Detroit Lions at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NFL Network. The Los Angeles Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders at 10 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns host the New York Giants in the first game Sunday. That matchup airs at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network. The Los Angeles Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on NFL Network.

MLB regular season

MLB teams battle this weekend in another round of regular-season games as the 2021 campaign approaches the postseason.

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Los Angeles Dodgers then host the New York Mets at 4:05 p.m. on FS1.

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox in the first game Sunday. That game airs at 1:10 p.m. EDT on TBS. The Cleveland Indians host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Friday

Golf

Northern Trust: Second round from 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

MLB

Royals at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Rangers at Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

White Sox at Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Angels at Indians on 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Mets at Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Phillies at Padres on 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Soccer

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Brest at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

MLS: San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

NFL

Bengals at Washington at 8 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Chiefs at Cardinals at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Truck Series Toyota 200 at 9 p.m. EDT on FS1

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Peacock Premium

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN+

Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City at 10 a.m. EDT on USA

Premier League: Watford at Brighton at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLS: Kansas City at Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

La Liga: Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao on 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Columbus at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Fox

MLS: Atlanta at D.C. United at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Miami at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at New England at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLS: Chicago at Orlando at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Philadelphia at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Houston at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Austin at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Colorado at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Vancouver at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Golf

Northern Trust: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel, 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NFL

Bills at Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Jets at Packers at 4:25 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Lions at Steelers at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Raiders at Rams at 10 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

MLB

Twins at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Mets at Dodgers at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Rangers at Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Pirates at Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Expected to start after midnight on Fox Pay-Per-View

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton at 9 a.m. EDT on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton at 9 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Bundesliga: FC Cologne at Bayern Munich at 11:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN+

Serie A: Juventus at Udinese at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Paramount+

La Liga: Elche at Atletico Madrid at 1:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Madrid at Levante at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Golf

Northern Trust: Final round from noon to 2 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel, 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NFL

Giants at Browns at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

49ers at Chargers at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

MLB

White Sox at Rays at 1:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Angels at Indians at 7:10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

