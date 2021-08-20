Cancel
WWE

WWE 'SummerSlam' 2021: Who will win?

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
John Cena is facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Other matches include Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Edge vs. Seth Rollins and more. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- SummerSlam, WWE's biggest party of the summer, is taking place on Saturday and will be packed with returning legends and championship matches.

The annual event will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a live audience at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock and on the WWE Network internationally.

Here are UPI's predicted winners for the top matches scheduled to take place.

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship

WWE is bringing out the star power for the SummerSlam main event, which pits the company's two leading men in Roman Reigns and John Cena against each other. Cena has made a big impact on WWE since returning and has the fans behind him as he challenges the villainous Reigns. The Head of the Table has been Universal Champion for close to a year and now faces his toughest challenge yet against one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Cena has become a big Hollywood star, having recently starred in F9 and The Suicide Squad, so it is unclear how long the grappler will remain in WWE. Still, WWE could be interested in Cena winning so he can break Ric Flair's record and be crowned a 17-time world champion.

Predicted winner: John Cena

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship

Goldberg is one of the most unpredictable stars in professional wrestling as he can seemingly defeat anyone, at any time and in a matter of minutes. Bobby Lashley won't go down that easy, however, and will give the Hall of Famer a worthy battle as two very big men collide for the top prize on Raw. Lashley's manager MVP also likes to get involved to help his client win, but may have to contend with Goldberg's teenage son Gage who has appeared by his father's side in recent weeks. Goldberg will probably come out of the gate swinging and may land a Spear or two early, but only one legend is walking out of SummerSlam a champion and his name is John Cena.

Predicted winner: Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show at their history making main event on night one of WrestleMania 37 back in April. The leaders of the SmackDown women's division return for a rematch after staying clear of each other over most of the summer. Banks went back to her old ways and backstabbed Belair when it appeared that she was willing to make friends with the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair and Banks are some of the most athletic wrestlers on the roster and can steal the show again with another physical and highly-competitive match. Belair's championship reign still feels young and The EST of WWE should be allowed time to continue shining on the blue brand where other opponents are waiting in the wings.

Predicted winner: Bianca Belair

Nikki A.S.H. (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women's Championship

Nikki A.S.H. will have to deal with both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in her first title defense since using the Money in the Bank briefcase to become Raw Women's Champion in July. Nikki A.S.H., which stands for Almost a Superhero, is a newer character and therefore it's hard to tell how exactly she is connecting with fans. WWE may get cold feet and pull the plug on the Nikki A.S.H. experiment by handing the title over to the always reliable Flair or Ripley, who have been getting cheers from live audiences. But just like Belair, Nikki A.S.H. should be given more time to remain champion and take on newer opponents as she has been feuding with Flair and Ripley since before she started donning a mask and cape.

Predicted winner: Nikki A.S.H.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Hall of Famer Edge has moved past chasing Reigns' Universal Championship and has set his eyes on SmackDown's most devious competitor, Seth Rollins. This match has felt inevitable as Rollins has been compared to Edge in the past. Both grapplers are master manipulators and strategists who take advantage of any opportunity. Edge pointed out the similarities himself, referring to The Architect as Edge Light. Edge hasn't missed a beat since returning and Rollins remains one of the most talented professional wrestlers in the world, which should lead to an intense and exciting match that could easily get violent. Rollins gets the slight advantage here as a big win against Edge can set him towards the Universal Championship again.

Predicted winner: Seth Rollins

AJ Styles and Omos (champions) vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Odd couple Randy Orton and Riddle have been reunited and are looking to cement their partnership by defeating the dominant AJ Styles and Omos. The champs have been running through the Raw tag team division with ease as the towering Omos has proven himself to be an unstoppable force. RK-Bro represents Styles and Omos' biggest threat to their titles. Expect Orton and Riddle to get some of the loudest reactions of the night, especially if the fan-favorite team delivers double RKOs to their opponents. Orton and Riddle are the favorites to win as WWE would be smart to keep live audiences happy with this crowd-pleasing tandem. On the other hand, The Viper should never be trusted and can turn on Riddle in the blink of an eye.

Predicted winners: Randy Orton and Riddle

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

