Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I found pregnancy so difficult, admits a very honest Frankie Bridge

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyNBJ_0bXWPyDi00
Happy family: Frankie and Wayne Bridge with sons Cater and Parker (Frankie Bridge/PA)

On the surface, it seems Frankie Bridge has it all – she’s beautiful, rich, famous, has an equally famous footballer husband, and two lovely, healthy young children.

But don’t judge the Bridge book by its cover – because while the former Saturdays singer and now Loose Women presenter, who’s the wife of former Chelsea, Manchester City and England defender Wayne Bridge does indeed have a life many would envy, she has also struggled with mental health problems for most of her life.

But after suffering in silence with anxiety and depression for many years, the mother-of-two is now keen to share her experiences, and has written the book Grow, a brutally honest account of how hard it can be to grow babies and raise them while struggling with mental health issues.

The 32-year-old mother of Carter, aged six, and Parker, seven, says she hopes her book will help open up maternal mental health conversations, and reassure other mums that it’s ok not to feel ok all the time.

“We all cope in different ways and it doesn’t mean if you have depression and anxiety that you can’t have a happy family,” she stresses. “We need to not judge each other on how we all cope – we have this thing ingrained in us that we have to be able to do it all on our own, and that’s just not true.

“There’s always friends and family to help, whether that’s mentally or helping with the kids. There’s no shame in that – we all need our time, and a happy parent makes a happy baby.”

Here, a refreshingly honest, chatty and chirpy Bridge discusses her motherhood journey and how she became a happy parent for her happy babies.

Did you have mental health problems from an early age?

“Definitely. It was never recognised back then – I was just a deep thinker and a bit of a worrier. Had it been understood and nipped in the bud at an early age, maybe I would have had a better way of dealing with it all as I got older.”

When you were pregnant, were you worried you might get postnatal depression?

“Having children was the reason I decided to get on top of my mental health, because I knew I needed to be in a good place for my future children. That was my inspiration to understand myself more and take the time to get better.

“When I was thinking about being a parent I was definitely worried about postnatal depression, but I stayed on my antidepressants while I was pregnant, and still had therapy, and in the end I got more antenatal depression than postnatal depression.

“I think people forget that while you’re pregnant it can be really difficult, because we’re sold this dream that it’s the happiest time of your life and you’ll just enjoy it, when actually it’s not the same for everyone. I found being pregnant really difficult, and that’s why I thought it was important to talk about it, because it’s not something you really hear about.”

What did you find difficult about pregnancy?

“The change in my body and losing control of what my body was doing was really difficult. Being in a girl band and having always looked a certain way and that suddenly changing, and not being able to control it was really hard. I’d always wanted to be pregnant and I wanted to enjoy it, but actually I felt really sick and I didn’t feel like me.”

You had hyperemesis gravidarum (severe nausea and vomiting) during your second pregnancy – how bad was that?

“It’s just horrendous – people get PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from it, and I’ve heard of women who’ve decided never to have another baby because of it.

“I was lucky because the medication I was on worked. I didn’t stop being sick, but I was able to get out of bed and be a parent to my eldest son, and after a few months I managed to go back to work, but I’d get back and be sick, and it got worse again nearer the end of the pregnancy. It never really went but it became copeable.

“People are talking about it a lot more now after Kate Middleton bless her, did us all a favour, almost, by having it.”

Was it a tough decision to keep taking antidepressants while you were pregnant?

“Luckily, I was on one I could stay on. I was already seeing a psychiatrist, and he said if you come off them you may not be in a position to be there for your newborn when it comes, and for me it wasn’t a difficult decision.

“Everyone’s situation’s different, and not every medication is safe, so it’s definitely something you have to talk with your GP about. We all have to do what we need to, to be the parent we need to be, and not feel ashamed.”

You had elective caesareans for both births – why?

“I was open to both birth options – in my head I thought both were going to suck, so choose one! I told my obstetrician to give me pros and cons of both, and I said ‘If I was your daughter, what would you do?’, and he said ‘C-section.’ So I thought OK, let’s book it.

“With work and with Wayne playing football, I wanted to make sure we were there together and that was really the only way I could do it. I never had any real burning desire to have a natural birth, but I wasn’t against it either.

“It felt like I had less control over it [a natural birth], that no-one could really tell me what was going to happen, and with my anxiety that was a really horrible situation to be in. And Wayne was very much like ‘If I was having a baby that’s what I’d do.’”

Did you breastfeed?

“Yes, I did both babies for a month. I did quite a lot of expressing at first, and then I slowly switched to formula. I went into it really open-minded, I wasn’t particularly passionate about either, but I wanted to give it a go.

“I really enjoyed it at first, it felt nice that I could have that time and give the babies what they needed, but after a while it felt like a really big pressure and responsibility to be the only person able to feed my child, and I found it really isolating because I wasn’t comfortable doing it in front of people. When I switched to formula, at first I felt really bad about it, but the babies were happy and Wayne was happy, and I could share the load a bit more.

“Fed is best. We all know the benefits of breast milk and how much better it is for the baby, and you can’t ignore that, which is why I tried it. I felt like I did as best as I could, but I don’t like the pressure and the guilt some women are made to feel. We’re always trying to do what’s best for our child, so as long as you’re doing that, you can’t really go wrong, and I don’t think there should be any shame around it.”

Did you have a nanny briefly?

“Yes – it was fine, but it just wasn’t for us. Wayne’s parents are both retired and they were happy to do it. They live with us, so it all fell into place. I felt it was important to include that [having a nanny] in the book – pretending you managed to do it all on your own, and you have your career and your kids and you can manage it all without any help, is making other women feel like they’re incapable because they’re struggling in some way.

“But sometimes if you say you’ve got help it’s the wrong thing to say, so you can’t really win. I just tried to be honest about it.

“But we’re really fortunate, the kids have great grandparents, so it’s great for us, we know who they’re with, and they’re happy and it’s consistent.”

Do you ever feel mum guilt?

“Yeah, all the time! I think it’s ingrained in us – we feel like we have to be able to do it all, and do it all perfectly the first time.

“I think I understand mum guilt more now – it’s quite different to anxiety. The anxiety is still there, separate from the mum guilt, but I’m able to control it more now – having the children made me realise I can’t control everything, and not everything can be perfect 24/7, 365 days a year.

“The kids really helped me to see that a bit clearer, so although I do still have anxiety, it’s not as bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337eWx_0bXWPyDi00
Grow cover (Brazen/PA)

Grow: Motherhood, mental health & me, by Frankie Bridge is published by Brazen, priced £18.99. Available now.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Football#Loose Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelHello Magazine

Everyone's loving Frankie Bridge's £7.20 polka top and red Mango jeans

We always look forward to Frankie Bridge's 'Frankie Faves' on Instagram every Sunday evening. The mother-of-two shares a variety of inexpensive looks with her followers on her feed and we love to see her styling efforts. One of our favourite looks this week is a getup that had a distinctly...
Designers & Collectionsprima.co.uk

Frankie Bridge launches a gorgeous new Oasis collection

Oasis has teamed up with Frankie Bridge and released a second collection to see you through that tricky period between the summer and autumn seasons. The Oasis by Frankie range features a capsule collection of 50 beautiful pieces that captures the presenter’s own personal style – complete with a trademark blazer.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jay Pickett dies aged 60

Jay Pickett has died aged 60. The US actor - who appeared in soap operas 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' - passed away unexpectedly on the set of his new movie 'Treasure Valley' while preparing to shoot a scene. Travis Mills, the movie's director, wrote on the motion...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘Parts of our baby’s brain were missing. I spent all my time crying.’: Woman’s baby diagnosed with HPE, claims there’s ‘hope after prenatal diagnosis’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We were so excited. It was my son Isaac’s third birthday and we were going to find out whether he was getting a baby brother or baby sister! As we headed into the anatomy scan for our sweet baby, we never dreamed that the day would be anything but joyful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy