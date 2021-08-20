Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

M&S says turnaround plan working as it upgrades profit targets

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0o7y_0bXWPugo00
M&S said it is set to surpass profit targets (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Marks & Spencer has said its turnaround plan is working as the retailer upgraded its profit targets after strong food and clothing sales.

Shares soared after the high street stalwart said it is on track to surpass the top end of its previous profit guidance of £300 million to £350 million for the year.

M&S said it believes the performance provides “strong confirmation” that it has benefited from its Never the Same Again overhaul programme, which has seen the group axe dozens of stores.

The firm said it was also boosted by pent-up consumer demand since reopening its clothing and home stores following lockdown measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpaCi_0bXWPugo00
M&S chief executive Steve Rowe (M&S/PA)

“There remains substantial uncertainty as to the continued strength of consumer demand, as well as disruption in both supply chains and consequent pressures on costs and margin,” it added.

The retailer said it was buoyed by a 10.8% jump in food sales for the 19 weeks to August, with this also 9.6% up on the same period in 2019.

It said its food stores on retail parks have performed particularly “strongly”, while its hospitality and franchise sites are improving but remain below 2019 levels due to weaker footfall.

Cost reduction programmes across the food division have also helped to offset cost inflation, supply disruption and the cost of increased staff absences, M&S added.

Meanwhile, clothing and home sales were 92.2% ahead of last year’s pandemic-hit levels and down 2.6% on the period in 2019.

The retailer said it has seen a jump in full price sales against pre-pandemic levels after making its ranges more focused, reducing promotions and selling a substantially smaller summer range as part of its strategy shake-up.

Store sales are almost a fifth below pre-pandemic levels amid the shift to greater online activity, with many locations reporting a “slow recovery” in footfall.

Shares soared by 11.4% to 158.95p in early trading on Friday.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Home Sales#Inflation#Marks Spencer#M S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK retail sales surge in August, price pressures up too - CBI

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British retailers reported the biggest surge in spending in almost seven years this month and orders hit a new high but stocks fell to the lowest levels on record, putting pressure on prices, industry data showed on Tuesday. The Confederation of British Industry’s measure of...
Grocery & SupermaketWashington Post

A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats, Even Ever Disappointing M&S

A rising tide lifts all boats — even the good ship M&S. British retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc has been a perennial disappointment to investors. But on Friday the household name said its underlying pre-tax profit would be above the upper end of its previous range of 300 million to 350 million pounds ($478 million) this year. The shares rose as much as 14%.
Businessinvesting.com

M&S springs rare profit upgrade as new strategy delivers

LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer upgraded its profit outlook on Friday after a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes' orders indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver. Shares in the 137-year-old chain, one of the biggest names on the British...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

M&S turnaround wards off buyout vultures

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British underwear purveyor Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) is snapping back. On Friday the retailer upgraded its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food. An accompanying surge in online clothing orders suggests its turnaround is finally working read more . Pent-up demand post the pandemic is a stroke of luck, but M&S may also be reaping the rewards of a management overhaul and efforts to modernise the business. Shares jumped 12%.
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Target’s Q2 reports strong profits, sales increases

Target reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, with sales increases across all its merchandise categories. Target reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, with sales increases across all its merchandise categories. The discounter said that back-to-school spending got off to a strong start in the quarter and was continuing,...
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Albertsons hires Best Buy exec credited with leading retailer’s turnaround

Albertsons announced it hired a new president and chief financial officer. This announcement comes on the heels of longtime CFO Bob Dimond’s retirement from the company. His replacement will be Sharon McCollamwho retired from Best Buy in 2016 where she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative, and Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessShareCast

JPM ups Babcock target price and backs turnaround

The new management team's disposals plan will strengthen the balance sheet and refocus the group on defence, aerospace and security, JP Morgan said. Babcock intends to sell about five businesses to raise more than £400m over the next 12 months. That figure is cash value but the enterprise value will...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

What is your supermarket 'snob' tribe?

You may have noticed that we are in the midst of a Great Supermarket Reshuffle, where customer loyalties are being tested, shifted and re-forged. The news that Waitrose scored worst for delivery freshness (with Tesco coming out on top) by a study released by Which? is only fuel to the epic store wars going on right now. It all started with Ocado’s pandemic-induced queues for delivery windows that made Glastonbury tickets seem easy to acquire; then came the delivery service’s defection from Waitrose to Marks & Spencers.
Grocery & Supermaketbizjournals

Walmart launches delivery-as-a-service for other retailers

Walmart is commercializing its delivery platform with a delivery-as-a-service program that will give other businesses an additional way to get their goods into consumers’ hands. Walmart GoLocal is part of a strategy to build alternative revenue streams and profit pools, the company said. Walmart said GoLocal will offer businesses nationwide...
StocksStreetInsider.com

OTR Global Upgrades Macy's (M) to Positive

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OTR Global upgraded Macy's (NYSE: M) from Mixed to Positive. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Macy's click here. For more ratings news on Macy's click here. Shares of Macy's closed at $18.56 yesterday.
Businesskamcity.com

HMV Owner Snaps Up Toys R Us Canada

Doug Putman, the owner of HMV UK, has announced a deal to acquire all 81 stores of Toys R Us and Babies R Us in Canada, as part of his plans to “drive the business forward”. No financial details of the deal were disclosed. The deal was made via family-owned...
Financial ReportsProvidence Business News

Bally’s earns $68.9M profit in Q2

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. posted a profit of $68.9 million in the second quarter, a turnaround from a loss of $23.6 million one year prior, the company said Monday. Earnings per diluted share were $1.40, compared with a loss of 77 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.
StocksMotley Fool

Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

Increased costs have Wall Street as negative as it's ever been on this industry leader. This company, once considered a joke, is filling shareholders' pockets. The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy