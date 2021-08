Grab a slice of cheesecake to celebrate, as The Golden Girls are heading to the big screen for the first time in September. In honor of nearly 40 years of the iconic sitcom, ABC Signature has partnered up with Fathom Events to bring several fan favorite episodes to theaters for two days in September for what's called Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls. On Sept. 14, 36 years to the day the comedy series premiered on television, the first screening will be shown in theaters followed by another screening on Sept. 21.