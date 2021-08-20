Sandra Oh's The Chair Is a Waste of Stellar Talent

Cancel
It feels like the consumers of popular culture could not make it more clear: we want more Sandra Oh. The Grey's Anatomy alum and current star of Killing Eve is beloved by audiences, critics and peers alike, racking up a career total of twelve (!) Emmy nominations. There's absolutely no reason she shouldn't have her pick of projects right now, and any show lucky enough to have her ought to be tripping all over itself to do right by her. Which is what makes Netflix's The Chair one of the bigger TV disappointments of 2021, a show that casts Sandra Oh front-and-center as the titular chair of the English department at the fancy-yet-fictional Pembroke University, only to deliver a story that feels more interested in dramatizing campus cancel culture and showcasing her male co-star.

