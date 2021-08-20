Cancel
ABA, JCB partner to enable payment acceptance in Cambodia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan-based payments operator JCB International and Advanced Bank of Asia, headquartered in Cambodia, have launched JCB payment acceptance in Cambodia. This partnership will enable JCB Cards to be used at ABA merchant network across Cambodia, which will provide greater convenience to JCB cardholders. JCB has been expanding the issuing business in the ASEAN countries including Cambodia. JCB and ABA plan to expand the partnership to all ABA merchants including acceptance at PayWay online payment platform and ATMs by the end of 2021.

