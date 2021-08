There is a new tyrant in town as King Ghidorah returns from the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Coming out as part of their S.H.MonsterArts series, Tamashii Nations releases the full power of this kanji. The figure is a re-release of the King Ghidorah from 2019 with a new metallic gold color repaint. The king is quite massive, coming in at 10″ tall and a mighty wingspan that measures roughly 23.5″ wide, making this a must have figure for any Godzilla fan. The Metallic Gold shows off the King from the finale of King of the Monsters adding something special for new and old fans of this powerful kaiju.